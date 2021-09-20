Yuri Harris pleads no contents, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bottom slaying

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Yuri Harris has pleaded no contest to first degree murder and burglary charges in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in August 2020.

Harris agreed to a life sentence in exchange for the state dropping its pursuit of the death penalty against him.

Harris made the plea in Leon County circuit court Monday afternoon. The deadly home invasion happened August 27, 2020 at a home in the 7400 block of Ox Bow Circle, in an affluent neighborhood on Tallahassee’s north side.

Harris was arrested five days later in Independence, Missouri.

The victim’s brother spoke on behalf of the family at Monday’s plea hearing. He described his brother as joyful and shared that the victim was a soccer player at Rickards High, winner of a Best and Brightest Award and “embodiment of all that is good and beautiful” in Tallahassee.

He told the judge his brother had graduated from Nova Southeastern University and pursued a masters degree at FSU.

