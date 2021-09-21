Advertisement

1 killed in Valdosta shooting

It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents called about the shooting.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened in a Valdosta neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents called about the shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim was shot in his chest. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to VPD.

“We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
One killed, another seriously injured in Highway 27 crash
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting
LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
FSU says its police department is investigating after nearly 5,000 rare items were taken from a...
Almost 5,000 valuable items stolen from FSU library comic collection
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying