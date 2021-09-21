Advertisement

Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

LAINIE RODGERS
LAINIE RODGERS(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County school employee and volleyball coach is awaiting a court date after admitting to sending sexually explicit texts to a student.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported seeing the sexually explicit texts on a fellow student’s phone from Lainie Rodgers.

When officials interviewed the student, she first claimed Rodgers was just a friend. In a later interview, the student said she and Rodgers had a more involved relationship.

Detectives spoke with Rodgers who admitted to sending the sexually explicit texts to the student.

Officials got a warrant for her arrest.

A judge set bond at $75,000.

On Monday, September 20, Rodgers turned herself in at the Bradford County Jail and posted the bond.

Rodgers is charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device and soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Her first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Roberts resigned from her coaching position at Bradford Middle School.

TRENDING STORY: Man leads Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on county-wide chase

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
One killed, another seriously injured in Highway 27 crash
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.
Woman injured in Valdosta shooting
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
1 killed in Valdosta shooting
FSU says its police department is investigating after nearly 5,000 rare items were taken from a...
Almost 5,000 valuable items stolen from FSU library comic collection
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying