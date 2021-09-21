Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County school employee and volleyball coach is awaiting a court date after admitting to sending sexually explicit texts to a student.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported seeing the sexually explicit texts on a fellow student’s phone from Lainie Rodgers.

When officials interviewed the student, she first claimed Rodgers was just a friend. In a later interview, the student said she and Rodgers had a more involved relationship.

Detectives spoke with Rodgers who admitted to sending the sexually explicit texts to the student.

Officials got a warrant for her arrest.

A judge set bond at $75,000.

On Monday, September 20, Rodgers turned herself in at the Bradford County Jail and posted the bond.

Rodgers is charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device and soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Her first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Roberts resigned from her coaching position at Bradford Middle School.

