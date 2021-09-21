Advertisement

Joseph Ladapo selected as Florida’s new surgeon general

Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon general.(UCLA)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA medical school professor, has been selected as Florida’s new surgeon general.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement following Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Dr. Ladapo is succeeding Scott Rivkees, who recently returned to the University of Florida, for the role.

According to the UCLA Health website, Dr. Ladapo’s research program focused on patient-centered approaches for battling coronary artery disease and behavioral economic interventions to promote sustainable cardiovascular health, especially among adults with HIV.

Before his time at UCLA, Dr. Ladapo was a faculty member in the Department of Population Health at NYU School of Medicine. UCLA’s website also says he was a Staff Fellow for the Food and Drug Administration. He graduated from Wake Forest University then received both his medical degree and Ph.D. from Harvard.

The Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is where Dr. Ladapo finished his clinical training in internal medicine.

You can view his full CV below or at this link.

