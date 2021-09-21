Advertisement

Leon County deputies asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find out who killed a man in a hit-and-run crash on West Pensacola Street over the weekend.

According to deputies, the crash happened Saturday, Sept. 18, sometime between 1 and 2:30 a.m, near Progress Drive. The sheriff’s office says the man who was killed may have been hit by more than one vehicle.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to LCSO at 850-606-3300 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477 to stay anonymous with your tip.

