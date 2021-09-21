Leon County students send hundreds of thank you letters to frontline health care workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Frontline health care workers at Capital Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial received hundreds of thank you letters made by Leon County Students Tuesday night.

According to the medical staff, it was a heartwarming gesture. For the many working on the front line day in and day out, it’s been quite challenging, and they say these letters are a special push to help them serving the community.

“This is a heartfelt way for them to express their appreciation for the commitment and sacrifice of health care workers. They are truly the angels walking among us,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Each card was made by students from all across the Leon County school system, from elementary schools to high schools. According to Hanna, the whole project wa started and executed by them in order to show their appreciation for the men and women working to help the community every day.

“I’ve been in this community my entire life and it just makes me feel good to know that our children are paying attention and caring,” said Hannah. “They’re putting politics aside and really thanking the people that are taking care of us and that’s the health care workers.”

Doctors at Capital Regional Medical Center say this pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, but especially for children.

“My son actually lost one of his teachers at one of the schools, and helping them to navigate through those difficult times, it’s a challenge. It’s hard to explain something like this that we don’t fully understand as a health care community,” said Antwan Brooks, the Director of Respiratory Care. He explained that the last 18 months have been hard, but they will keep fighting.

“We’ve seen a good amount of loss, seen a lot of hard times, and our colleagues having to stand in as family members when some of our resident restrictions are closed down for safety reasons, has made it very difficult,” said Brooks. “And we’ve had to overcome those challenges, but through all of that we’ve bonded together as a healthcare community and really helped each other.”

