New art piece to display outside Leon County library

KICC volunteers paint the mural outside Leon County Main Library
KICC volunteers paint the mural outside Leon County Main Library(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Art group Knight Creative Communities Institute is adding a new public art piece outside the Leon County Main Library.

All year the organization has been helping to brighten the capital city with the “Art of the box” project, painting utility and traffic control boxes across Tallahassee. This latest instillation is just another extension of this project.

KCCI says these project just help to enrich the lives of everyone throughout Tallahassee/

This particular new mural is outside the parking lot of the main library. It’s part of a larger effort to bring art to the public, sometimes in unexpected spaces across the city. The work is also largely done by volunteers.. The organization says that effort helps community members connect with the place they live, and leave their mark on Tallahassee.

“I think it enriches everyone’s lives, and we’re supporting local art. It’s just this really cool amazing project that brings placemaking and vibrancy to our community,” said said KCCI catalyst Dan Taylor.

This mural project just got started Tuesday afternoon. On Friday, KCCI will host a community painting day. Anyone can come out and help with the project..

The event is a sort of kick-off to placemaking week, which will occur week. The event will offer several community-wide opportunities to check out public art pieces, and meet some of the artists.

