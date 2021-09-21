Advertisement

Parents raise thousands of dollars to buy air purifiers for Leon Co. schools

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local parents have raised thousands of dollars to get air purifiers into their kids’ classrooms.

With many school-age children not yet eligible for vaccination, some parents say having these purifiers makes them feel more at ease about their kids’ safety.

“A lot of the decisions are out of our control as parents,” Sarah Sprayberry said. Sprayberry, who’s son goes to Montford Middle School, says in the past, she has felt helpless to protect her son from COVID-19 in the classroom.

Family members of children at Sealy Elementary, Montford Middle and Deer Lake Middle School have taken matters into their own hands, starting GoFundMes and Amazon wish lists to raise money to buy air purifiers for classrooms.

“Knowing these units are in place I know there’s one more layer between him and potentially COVID,” Sprayberry said.

One grandparent, Wendy Halleck, has raised more than $2,000 to buy HEPA air purifiers for Sealey Elementary.

“Oh my god,” Halleck said. “I got so many donations just this morning.”

With the money she has raised, Halleck hopes she can buy ten purifiers for Sealey classrooms.

“Not just for my own grandchildren,” Halleck said. “I’d like to see that safety measure for all of our children.”

Her goal is to raise $15,000, which would be enough to get high quality purifiers in every classroom at Sealey that wants one and also buy extra filters to replace the old ones after six months. Each purifier costs about $300.

“It’s not a waste of money,” Halleck said. “These things will outlast the pandemic and will be valuable in the classrooms, even after we’re past this which hopefully will be sooner than later.”

Sealey Elementary GoFundMe

Montrford Middle School GoFundMe

