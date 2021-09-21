‘We are making it look the way it did when it was built’: historic Goodwood water tower undergoes rehabilitation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A historic structure in Tallahassee is getting a makeover.

The Goodwood water tower is being rehabilitated for modern use.

“We are making it look the way it did when it was built. But it will have a modern use rather than a historic use,” said project manager, Lee Warner.

The Goodwood water tower sits at 42 feet tall and the well goes as deep as 260 feet.

Warner says the well stayed in service until the mid-20th century, and after that the city provided water to the entire campus at Greenwood.

He says crews will take a small camera to scope out if the well can still be used.

“The best estimate that we have is that the well will still be good and so we are right now running a huge irrigation system on this campus and this will permit us to use the well water for irrigation around the campus rather than using city water,” explained Warner.

Once the project is completed the tower will transform back to its former glory.

“It’s a nice way to speak of both the culture in Leon County and Tallahassee, and to provide tourism and cultural resources for visitors and people here,” he said.

Warner tells WCTV the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on construction efforts for the water tower, but he estimates the project will be completed as soon as next year.

