Advertisement

Woman injured in Valdosta shooting

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.(Live 5 News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot after someone was waiting outside her home Monday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Eastwind Road.

The woman was shot in her lower body and taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Police said through their investigation, they learned the victim and the shooter knew each other and that the shooter was waiting outside her home.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
One killed, another seriously injured in Highway 27 crash
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Yuri Harris was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying

Latest News

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
It happened in the 800 block of South Fry Street around 4 p.m. Police said several residents...
1 killed in Valdosta shooting
FSU says its police department is investigating after nearly 5,000 rare items were taken from a...
Almost 5,000 valuable items stolen from FSU library comic collection
Yuri Harris pleads no contest, sentenced to life in 2020 Ox Bow slaying