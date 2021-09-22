Advertisement

12 million Floridians vaccinated, some still hesitant

A Florida woman who has received her COVID-19 vaccination.
A Florida woman who has received her COVID-19 vaccination.(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s vaccination rate is now more than one point above the national average, with more than 12 million Floridians fully vaccinated.

About two million of those Floridians got their shot in the last two months.

Some were skeptical of the vaccine at first, but seeing how dangerous the Delta variant has been made them think a bit differently. They also told reporters that pressure from their family started to wear them down.

“My mom basically told me, either you get it or you just don’t come. Don’t come here. She was just like, if you want to come here, you want to see us, you want to get the good food that I cook, you’ve gotta go get the vaccine,” said FAMU student Drew Higgin. “And I know she’s probably just joking a little bit but just hearing that over and over again, it just makes me think about it.”

About one third of eligible Floridians are not yet fully vaccinated.

“When it first came out, I was skeptical because I don’t like putting drugs in my body,” said FAMU student Diamond Griffin.

Griffin got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

She said what really changed her mind was concerns from her grandmother.

“You don’t want to have to come home for two and a half weeks in miss out on classes missed out on a lot of things just because you didn’t get the shot when it could have been prevented,” explained Griffin.

Director of Health Services at FAMU Tanya Tatum says their vaccine clinic has seen a slight decline in numbers in the last week.

“Slow but steady,” Tatum reported.

Overall in Florida, vaccination rates have increased over the last few months.

On Wednesday, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried applauded Floridians for getting the shot, as the state’s total vaccination rate reaches 56 percent.

“And the people of the state of Florida need to be congratulated, to finally listening to the calls, and to listening to all of our recommendations in the last eight weeks, asking people to get vaccinated,” said Fried.

Cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing in the state of Florida, and Fried credits this to more people getting the shot.

However, she also explained that COVID-19 is not behind us, and urged Floridians to continue to encourage their family and friends to get vaccinated.

