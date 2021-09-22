Ag Commissioner celebrates 12 million vaccinated, jabs new Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Agriculture Nikki Fried held a press conference to celebrate Florida reaching more than 12 million fully vaccinated residents Wednesday.

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, 64.6% have been fully immunized, which is slightly higher than the national rate of 64.1%.

Fried attributed the recent decline in cases to the rising vaccination rate.

She also expressed concerns about the governor’s new pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has faced criticism from the Florida Democratic Party for not pushing vaccinations hard enough.

“We as elected leaders need to be doing everything possible to be encouraging the people of our state to be getting the vaccines and that is leadership. And to make anybody doubt the vaccines or to downplay them I believe is irresponsible,” said Fried.

Dr. Ladapo, in a press conference Tuesday, said he supported vaccines, but noted he didn’t believe they were the only measure to deal with COVID.

