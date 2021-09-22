Advertisement

Ag Commissioner celebrates 12 million vaccinated, jabs new Surgeon General

Nikki Fried holds COVID briefing
Nikki Fried holds COVID briefing(WCTV)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Agriculture Nikki Fried held a press conference to celebrate Florida reaching more than 12 million fully vaccinated residents Wednesday.

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, 64.6% have been fully immunized, which is slightly higher than the national rate of 64.1%.

Fried attributed the recent decline in cases to the rising vaccination rate.

She also expressed concerns about the governor’s new pick for Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has faced criticism from the Florida Democratic Party for not pushing vaccinations hard enough.

“We as elected leaders need to be doing everything possible to be encouraging the people of our state to be getting the vaccines and that is leadership. And to make anybody doubt the vaccines or to downplay them I believe is irresponsible,” said Fried.

Dr. Ladapo, in a press conference Tuesday, said he supported vaccines, but noted he didn’t believe they were the only measure to deal with COVID.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on I-10 eastbound at mile marker 225.
All lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound after crash involving semitruck
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

School districts leave $112 Million on the table, despite nearly 19,000 students still missing from the classroom
Florida heartbeat bill sponsor: ‘No comments at this time’
New FAMU vaccine site
FAMU now offering booster shots for immuno-compromised people
FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools