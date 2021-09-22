Advertisement

Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death of a man.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is behind bars in connection to a confrontation that turned deadly in Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death of a man.

The GBI said the incident happened Tuesday, around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street.

The agency said a suspect, later identified as Jenkins, went into a home and confronted a man and woman inside. During the confrontation, several gunshots were fired and hit the man multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

“A vehicle chase ensued followed by a short foot chase with Jenkins being apprehended by Mitchell County deputies in a wooded area. A Georgia Department of Natural Resources K-9 and handler responded to assist in a search for evidence believed to be related to the crime. The search effort was successful in locating evidence believed to have been discarded in the area,” the GBI said in a release.

Jenkins was taken to the Mitchell County Jail and charges are pending, according to the agency.

The GBI said the victim will not be identified at this time and that an autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201. WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Jenkins’ mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on I-10 eastbound at mile marker 225.
All lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound after crash involving semitruck
The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway

Latest News

Next Tuesday, Sept. 28, Art and his wife DeeDee will be in Thomasville at one of their favorite...
Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — 1st stop announced!
Liberty County sheriff’s deputies say they’ve recovered $300,000 in rare silver and gold coins...
Liberty Co. man accused of stealing $300K in rare coins
President Joe Biden appointed Laura Greene to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors on...
MagLab chief scientist & FSU professor selected as White House advisor
Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — 1st stop announced!