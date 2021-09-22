Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is behind bars in connection to a confrontation that turned deadly in Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death of a man.

The GBI said the incident happened Tuesday, around 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street.

The agency said a suspect, later identified as Jenkins, went into a home and confronted a man and woman inside. During the confrontation, several gunshots were fired and hit the man multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the suspect left the scene after the shooting.

“A vehicle chase ensued followed by a short foot chase with Jenkins being apprehended by Mitchell County deputies in a wooded area. A Georgia Department of Natural Resources K-9 and handler responded to assist in a search for evidence believed to be related to the crime. The search effort was successful in locating evidence believed to have been discarded in the area,” the GBI said in a release.

Jenkins was taken to the Mitchell County Jail and charges are pending, according to the agency.

The GBI said the victim will not be identified at this time and that an autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201. WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Jenkins’ mugshot.

