Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — 1st stop announced!

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have some fun news on Good Morning Show anchor Art Myers’ retirement plans, and they include you! We’re calling this “Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour.”

Art’s going out to several cities in our viewing area to meet you and say a fond farewell after almost 38 years on the air. Wednesday, WCTV announced the first stop on the tour.

Next Tuesday, Sept. 28, Art and his wife DeeDee will be in Thomasville at one of their favorite restaurants: George and Louie’s, at 217 Remington Ave. They’ll be there to meet you, do a fist bump, and reminisce.

It all starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. George and Louie’s is even creating an “Art Special” dish just for the occasion!

See you in Thomasville on Tuesday!

