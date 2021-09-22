FAMU now offering booster shots for immuno-compromised people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says they are now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccination for immuno-compromised people.

FAMU says a third dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

“The additional dose brings their immune response to the same level as everyone else,” Tanya Tatum, FAMU Student Health Services director, said. “If you are immuno-compromised, come for another dose of the vaccine.”

FAMU says individuals with compromised immune systems are not required to show proof or a doctor’s note. They are just required to fill out a form.

About 70 people per day have been visiting the site to get vaccinated. Since the site first opened in February, staff has administered more than 17,000 doses of vaccine.

