Advertisement

FAMU now offering booster shots for immuno-compromised people

New FAMU vaccine site
New FAMU vaccine site(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says they are now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccination for immuno-compromised people.

FAMU says a third dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

“The additional dose brings their immune response to the same level as everyone else,” Tanya Tatum, FAMU Student Health Services director, said. “If you are immuno-compromised, come for another dose of the vaccine.”

FAMU says individuals with compromised immune systems are not required to show proof or a doctor’s note. They are just required to fill out a form.

About 70 people per day have been visiting the site to get vaccinated. Since the site first opened in February, staff has administered more than 17,000 doses of vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
LAINIE RODGERS
Bradford County school employee arrested after sending sexually explicit texts to a minor
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash on I-10 eastbound at mile marker 225.
All lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound after crash involving semitruck
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
A firefighter in Leon County.
Florida leaders honor fallen firefighters, file legislation to improve COVID-related workers comp
Parents raise thousands of dollars to buy air purifiers for schools
Parents raise thousands of dollars to buy air purifiers for Leon Co. schools