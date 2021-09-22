Advertisement

FHSAA unveils first RPI rankings of 2021 season

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association has unveiled its first football RPI rankings of the 2021 season, with several teams from the Big Bend in the top 100.

Blountstown comes inside the top 25, at #24, while Munroe (#64), Florida High (#67), Suwannee (#82) and Wakulla (#97) find themselves in the top 100.

The full RPI rankings can be seen below or by clicking here.

