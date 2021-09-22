Advertisement

Florida heartbeat bill sponsor: ‘No comments at this time’

(WCTV)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - A Republican Florida lawmaker has officially filed a Texas-style abortion prohibition in the State Capitol.

The legislation would grant citizens a private cause of action to sue anyone who performs or helps facilitate an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks of gestation.

When confronted by reporters to answer questions about the legislation, Sponsor Webster Barnaby repeatedly declined to comment.

“No comments at this time. Thank you,” said Representative Webster.

It’s not clear on if the Republican-led Legislature actually plans to entertain a heartbeat bill this year, although the House Speaker and Senate President have expressed general interest in pursuing some form of abortion legislation this year.

