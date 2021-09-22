Honoring Tallahassee’s Fallen Heroes: Miller’s Tree Service participates in national Saluting Branches event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local tree trimming company donated its services at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, beautifying the final resting place of those who served our country. It’s part of a nationwide volunteer effort called Saluting Branches.

“We’re not taking down any trees out here today that aren’t in already a hazardous state. Most of them have already been dead for several years or are right at the point where they’re about to die,” explained Timothy Walters, the project manager with Millers Tree Service. “Those are the trees we’re going to be removing for concern of potential falling.”

The organization is committed to keeping Tallahassee’s National Cemetery fit for the veterans who rest here - and their work extends to cemeteries across the country.

“Gets local tree companies from all over the country to donate a day of tree work to each of the national cemeteries. So, right now, today we’re actually working at 40 different national cemeteries all across the country and one in Mexico as well, said Walters.

Walters is passionate about giving back to the capital city’s fallen heroes.

“My family has always had a really strong background in military. Both my parents and my grandparents have served and the owner of the company, Drew Miller, he’s a marine, and it really warms my heart to be able to come and give back,” said Walters.

The annual Saluting Branches day was started in 2015 by a tree trimming company in Minnesota. Today, people like Walters continue to honor veteran’s sacrifices, one branch at a time.

