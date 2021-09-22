Advertisement

Leon County bids for cross country world championships

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Championships coming to the Capital City are putting Tallahassee in the spotlight for hosting major sporting events.

Now, Leon County tourism is looking to take it one step further.

The Sports Department of Tourism has submitted to host the World Cross Country Championships at the Apalachee Regional Park.

It’s a tournament that hosts representatives from 76 countries around the world.

Leon County’s bid is for the 2026 World Championships.

Tourism staff say this is a big leap, but it’s the next step after hosting a number of major cross country events here already.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Access Tallahassee luncheon, the Leon County Tourism sports department highlighted the economic impact of sports tourism, calling Apalachee Regional Park the “crown jewel.”

Seven cross country events are slated for this year and they’re set to bring in about $10 million to Tallahassee.

Sports staff says the local tourism industry generated $766 million in 2020 and say a big chunk of that is from sport.

Coming out of COVID, out of any branch of tourism, that sports has been the quickest to get back going again,” explained Ryan Zornes, Senior Sales and Sports Directory with Leon County Tourism. “Part of that is the nature of outdoor sports really taking a strong foothold as opposed to indoor conventions or different things like that.”

Next month, the NCAA Division I cross country championship will be held at Apalachee Regional Park, which tourism staff say is the largest cross country tournament in the country.

A decision on Leon County’s bid for the 2026 World Championships is expected to be made in December.

