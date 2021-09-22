Leon County Elections Supervisor says pre-filled voter registration cards in mail are not official documents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Supervisors of Elections is warning residents that they are not the ones sending out pre-filled voter registration cards that are appearing in mailboxes across town.

Leon County elections officials say these are unofficial documents being sent by a private group.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley tells WCTV that in two days, they’ve had nine calls about these cards and have had people come into the office to ask what’s going on.

Authorities say the letters are coming from the Center for Voter Information and they include a return envelope, addressed to the Leon County Elections office and a voter registration application.

Earley says some are addressed to people who are already registered, some to people who have died and even some addressed to pets.

He says with so much information out there right now, confusion like this can have a big impact on voters.

“Every little thing that knocks away at the base of the foundation of our trust and our ability to conduct accurate elections here in Florida I think hurts our democracy,” he said.

15,000 people in Leon County are expected to receive letters like this, but they are not official and do not have any impact on your registration status.

Earley says if you do have any questions or see something suspicious, you can call your local elections office.

