MagLab chief scientist & FSU professor selected as White House advisor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chief scientist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, which is headquartered at Florida State University, is the new member of a council advising the president on technology and innovation policy.

President Joe Biden appointed Laura Greene to serve on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology on Wednesday, according to a press release from FSU. She is a part of the first group of appointees to the council.

Greene, who is also a Physics professor at FSU, says she is humbled and honored to be picked for the council.

“I feel like this is my opportunity to serve my country in a way where I can make a real contribution and help ensure that America remains a global leader in both foundational and applied research,” Greene says.

Greene’s research focuses on quantum materials and the mechanisms of unconventional superconductivity, according to FSU. She was the president of the American Physical Society, a member of the Board of Directors for the American Association for the Advancement of Science and held leadership roles in several other prestigious science organizations, the release says.

FSU President Richard McCullough says Greene is adding to her and the university’s legacy.

“She is a great representation of the high-quality faculty we are proud to have here at Florida State University,” McCullough says.

The MagLab, which is funded by the National Science Foundation, is the world’s largest and highest-powered magnet lab.

“Laura brings not just an expertise in materials research, but a deep understanding of scientific organizations around the world and the impacts that science has on peoples’ lives — key perspectives that will bring great value to her role within this group of advisors,” says Greg Boebinger, director of the National MagLab.

Green has co-authored more than 200 publications and presented more than 600 invited talks.

PCAST provides perspective on issues involving science, technology and innovation policy, the release says. Additionally, the council applies relevant scientific and technological information to public policy on a wide range of issues.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.