Man convicted in 2019 Coffee Co. killings

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A grand jury has convicted a Coffee County man for the murders of two people after shooting and killing them after an argument, according to the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Christopher Lane Jones was convicted in connection to the killings of Kristian Bell and Steven Ward and burying their bodies.

Bell and Ward were found buried in a makeshift grave in February 2019.

Jones and the victims were facing eviction during the time of the killings.

After a 34-minute deliberation, Jones was found guilty of two counts of malice murder and two counts of concealing the death of another, according to the judicial circuit.

Jones was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and another 20 years to serve in prison consecutively.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.