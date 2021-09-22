TCC unveils new lounge for student veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of their Veterans Success Center, TCC has unveiled a brand new lounge area for their veteran students, Giving them their own place to wind down and bond.

For those veterans transitioning from active duty to the classroom, it means everything.

The lounge is a project envisioned by Veteran Success Center Coordinator Danny James, who thought it would be a good idea to give student veterans a place to relax and get away. With a generation donation from the Moore Agency, TCC got to work and helped put together a state-of-the-art lounge area.

The lounge features video games, a popcorn machine and coffee maker, as well as a fridge, couches and TV. Most importantly, the lounge allows for student veterans to be around those sharing the same experiences as them.

“This gives them the opportunity to come together, to talk and you know sometimes they’re just hanging out and chopping it up with one another and doing their thing,” said James. “But other times it could be a conversation like man there’s some things going on, and they’re bouncing it off one another.”

The Success Center and now the lounge has become a safe haven for student veterans and affiliates while they transition.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.