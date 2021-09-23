Advertisement

850 Magazine honors 12 women with Pinnacle Awards

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 850 Magazine is honoring 12 women with its “Pinnacle Award,” including WCTV’s own Julie Montanaro.

The award recognizes women leaders in the 850 area code for distinguished careers and community service.

This year’s honorees represent a wide variety of professions including a neo-natologist, a poet, the founder of a classical music conservatory, a ground-breaking college dean and a banker.  850 Magazine Associate Publisher McKenzie Burleigh says they all have one thing in common.

“The investment that these women give to other people and their resilience of never stopping,” Burleigh said. “You hear these stories and I feel like all of them have thirty hours in a day instead of 24 but they don’t. So, their ability to really manage their time and be impactful and effective is just inspirational.”

This year’s Pinnacle Award winners are:

  • Beth Corum - Capital City Bank Group
  • Julie Montanaro - WCTV, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Kathleen Hudon - Pensacola State College
  • Patrice Floyd - Javacya Arts Conservatory
  • Rachael Gillette - Studer Community Institute
  • Susan Payne Turner - Prime Meridian Bank-Tallahassee/Crawfordville/Lakeland
  • Pam Sutton - Stone & Sutton, P.A.
  • Jillian Wise - Florida State University
  • Susan Fiorito - Florida State University
  • Dr. Lisa Plano - Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
  • Madison Zabala - TC Federal Bank/Tallahassee Picnic Turnbull Award
  • Susan Dunlap - United Way of the Big Bend Posthumous Award

The women will be profiled in the upcoming winter issue of 850 Magazine.

