Air Force holds Osprey demonstration at college recruitment event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The United States Air Force Special Operations Command Unit made a special visit to Tallahassee Thursday morning, speaking to university students about career opportunities in military service.

The visit was part of the Air Force’s “Go Inspire” recruiting program. It’s designed to increase diversity and attract talent to the military branch. The centerpiece of the event was the landing of a CV22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft, a military airship that can fly like a plane, but land like a helicopter.

“This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen honestly, I’ve never even been near an aircraft this big,” said one student in attendance.

For some, serving is a family tradition.

“The reason why I want to join and serve our country is my family. I come from a military family, my father served, his father served, his father served,” said another student at the event.

“When I get the opportunity to talk to young men and women that are thinking about military service, I like to talk to them about leadership, I like to talk to them about trusting their instincts, talk to them about leading by example, and talk to them about being a happy leader, being a positive person,” said Major General Eric Hill.

Hill hopes the ROTC students can cultivate a culture of inclusion, reaching a diverse population for the next generation of the military.

“We really want to attract representatives of our society across the board,” said Hill. “And that’s what we’re trying to do in the Air Force, is to bring a more diverse folks who would not normally know about serving in the military, to expose them to it and see if a career in the Air Force is something they would like to embark on.”

The event also had a cyber officer available for questions and tactical vehicles and equipment on display.

