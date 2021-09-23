Advertisement

Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by state over mask mandate

Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by state over mask mandate(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than a month after the Florida Department of Education withheld funds from Alachua County Public Schools due to the district’s mask mandate, the Biden Administration awarded the district its first Project SAFE Grant Thursday.

The total amount of the grant is $147,719.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, the grants are intended to be distributed to school districts being penalized by the state for implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

At the end of August, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran withheld the monthly payments for Alachua and Broward counties.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools
FSU meteorology assistant professor Allison Wing, Ph.D., was recognized for her research into...
FSU professor recognized as one of ‘10 most brilliant scientists’ in US
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years,...
GALLERY: 1st elephant arrives at new South Georgia refuge
Bo the Elephant arrives at new South Georgia refuge
Cheryl Frazier is in her first year as Sabal Palm Elementary School's media specialist. She...
WCTV Community Classroom: Sabal Palm Elementary School's Cheryl Frazier
Mitchell's parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named "Jenna."
Parents sue Ga. corrections department, others over transgender inmate’s 2017 suicide