Chiles football team honors PA announcer who died in tragic accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles High School football team is set to take the field tonight against Creekside High Thursday night, but will do so without their usual PA announcer Terry Womble.

Womble died in the fatal car accident on Thomasville Road that happened earlier this week, and will remembered at tonight’s game.

This will be the Timberwolves first football game without their familiar football voice in the announcement booth, and they told reporters they will be taking the field with somber hearts.

The Chiles Football Touchdown Club confirmed Womble’s passing and says his iconic voice and dedication to the team will be missed. He’s been a part of the Chiles football family for many years. His son Brock played on the team for four years, and graduated just last year, showing how deep their tie to Timberwolves football goes.

Chiles Principal Joseph Burgess tells me there will be a moment of silence for Womble tonight as they remember his life.

