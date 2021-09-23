Advertisement

Florida lawmakers redraw district maps

Legislators meet to begin the process of redrawing Florida's districts.
Legislators meet to begin the process of redrawing Florida's districts.(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida lawmakers haves begun the once-a-decade process of redrawing their own district boundaries, as well as those of Congress.

Two million more residents got the state an additional congressional district that will likely be in Central Florida.

From 2010 to 2020, 13 Florida counties grew more than 20%, while 17 lost population.

“Districts, where feasible, will utilize existing political and geographic boundaries,” said Representative Tyler Siros.

Redistricting has never been easy. Then-Republican leader Bill James said this in 1982.

“The existing system has been more concerned with protecting incumbents than in protecting the rights of the citizens of Florida,” said James.

Even former Governor Bob Graham likened it to operating on oneself.

“Reapportionment is a lot like doing open heart surgery on yourself. It’s a very difficult political job for the Legislature,” said Graham in 1982.

Back then, maps were drawn by hand. Now, residents have access to the same map making tools as lawmakers.

Sixty three percent of those who voted in 2010 approved the Fair District Amendments providing guidance on how redistricting must be carried out.

After the last map drawing session, lawmakers admitted they drew maps favoring incumbents.

That’s prohibited by the Fair Districts Amendment.

But lawmakers said they now have case law telling them what they can and can’t do.

“So, we have a better understanding today then the legislature did ten years ago about how we implement these standards,” said Siros.

Jonathan Webber of Florida Conservation Voters is taking lawmakers at their word.

“The constitution is extremely clear on what the requirements are of the Legislature during this process, and, I am looking forward to them following that. They promised that. They said that,” said Webber.

The Fair Districts Amendment also requires the map drawing to get done by the end of the 60-day session, which will start in March 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools
FSU meteorology assistant professor Allison Wing, Ph.D., was recognized for her research into...
FSU professor recognized as one of ‘10 most brilliant scientists’ in US
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

The corner of Alabama St and Harlem St in the Griffin Heights neighborhood of Tallahassee.
City Commission set to vote on Griffin Heights improvement plan
Gov. DeSantis and new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
DeSantis appoints new Surgeon General
Leon County educators applaud Gov. DeSantis’ decision to eliminate standardized testing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal at political event