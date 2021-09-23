Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 22, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2021
FSU meteorology assistant professor Allison Wing, Ph.D., was recognized for her research into...
FSU professor recognized as one of ‘10 most brilliant scientists’ in US
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Ta’Cory Jondemaro Jenkins, 24, was arrested in connection to the incident that led to the death...
Albany man arrested in Camilla shooting death
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2021
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 21, 2021