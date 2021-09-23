Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Circle SE is back open after a motorcyclist loses control and crashes. It happened around 3 a.m. near Old St. Augustine Road and Connie Drive.
Tallahassee Police say an adult male was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of traffic reopened around 5:15 Thursday morning.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.