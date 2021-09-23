Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash

Tallahassee Police car
Tallahassee Police car(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Circle SE is back open after a motorcyclist loses control and crashes. It happened around 3 a.m. near Old St. Augustine Road and Connie Drive.

Tallahassee Police say an adult male was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of traffic reopened around 5:15 Thursday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Update (5:15 a.m.): the roadway was blocked following a single motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist, an adult male,...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic Florida COVID graphic
State revamps COVID-19 rule for schools
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2021
FSU meteorology assistant professor Allison Wing, Ph.D., was recognized for her research into...
FSU professor recognized as one of ‘10 most brilliant scientists’ in US
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Sirmans in is the Lowndes Co. jail
Update: 1 killed in Valdosta shooting, 1 arrested
TCC unveils new lounge for student veterans
TCC unveils new lounge for student veterans
Leon County Elections Supervisor says pre-filled voter registration cards in mail are not...
Leon County Elections Supervisor says pre-filled voter registration cards in mail are not official documents
12 million Floridians are now vaccinated.
12 million Floridians vaccinated, some still hesitant