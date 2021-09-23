Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Circle SE is back open after a motorcyclist loses control and crashes. It happened around 3 a.m. near Old St. Augustine Road and Connie Drive.

Tallahassee Police say an adult male was taken from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries. All lanes of traffic reopened around 5:15 Thursday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

Update (5:15 a.m.): the roadway was blocked following a single motorcycle crash. The motorcyclist, an adult male,... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

