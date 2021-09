TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a crash near the intersection of West Gaines and South Bronough streets around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash led to South Bronough Street only having one lane open.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area,” TPD’s tweet says.

