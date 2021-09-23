Advertisement

Two students arrested for gun possession at Leon County ACE school

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two students at the Adult Community & Education school in Leon County were apprehended by Tallahassee Police Department officers Tuesday morning for possession of a firearm.

After receiving an anonymous tip if the possibility of a firearm on campus, faculty notified Leon County Schools Safety and Security as well as TPD. Authorities completed a thorough investigation and apprehended two students.

“We can never predict when these types of incidents will take place, but I am beyond appreciative of the level of assistance that was provided by some of ACE’s and Lively’s faculty and staff, LCS Safety and Security and the Tallahassee Police Department,” said ACE Assistant Director Regina Browning.

“I’m still confident that our schools are among the safest places in our community. However, our most effective resource is the individual who reports information about unusual behaviors. We definitely need to be alerted to potential violent and threatening behavior directed at our schools,” explained Browning. “I’m grateful to the anonymous tip we received today. To keep everyone safe, we must continue to work together and talk to our students about these important issues. Keeping our schools safe requires everyone If you see something, say something.”

