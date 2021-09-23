Wakulla-FAMU DRS postponed due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday’s game between Wakulla High School and FAMU DRS has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Wakulla Gridiron Club says a replacement game is being worked on.
The War Eagles are 2-1 this season and have won two-straight games after losing their season opener at Ed White.
The Baby Rattlers are winless this year, most recently falling to Taylor County, 38-0.
