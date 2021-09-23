Advertisement

Wakulla-FAMU DRS postponed due to COVID-19

Wakulla War Eagles football helmet
Wakulla War Eagles football helmet(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday’s game between Wakulla High School and FAMU DRS has been postponed due to COVID-19.

War Eagle Fans the game has been cancelled for tomorrow. Staff is currently working on a replacement🤞🏽

Posted by Wakulla Gridiron on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Wakulla Gridiron Club says a replacement game is being worked on.

The War Eagles are 2-1 this season and have won two-straight games after losing their season opener at Ed White.

The Baby Rattlers are winless this year, most recently falling to Taylor County, 38-0.

