Wakulla-FAMU DRS postponed due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday’s game between Wakulla High School and FAMU DRS has been postponed due to COVID-19.

War Eagle Fans the game has been cancelled for tomorrow. Staff is currently working on a replacement🤞🏽 Posted by Wakulla Gridiron on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Wakulla Gridiron Club says a replacement game is being worked on.

The War Eagles are 2-1 this season and have won two-straight games after losing their season opener at Ed White.

The Baby Rattlers are winless this year, most recently falling to Taylor County, 38-0.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.