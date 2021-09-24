Blueprint to vote on allocating $20 million for Doak renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency will weigh allocating $20 million in funding for repairs to FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

During Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting, the FSU Booster Chair spoke about the need for improvements.

Back in May, the Blueprint Board voted to look into FSU’s funding request, weighing economic impact and available funding.

Staff points out in Monday’s agenda item, there is a precedent for this type of allocation; the agency granted $10 million to FAMU for repairs to Bragg Memorial Stadium, and another $1 million to TCC for improvements to athletic facilities.

The $20 million FSU has requested from Blueprint would be used exclusively for infrastructure repairs.

Those repairs are in categories of safety, accessibility, code compliance, and maintenance.

The safety repairs total $17.97 million, including emergency lighting, trip hazard mitigation, fire protection, and improved egress.

The accessibility repairs would cost $6.63 million for ADA compliance improvements, including accessible parking, seating, and routes.

Code compliance repairs would cost $1.73 million, addressing issues that do not conform to national building standards; those include water coolers, the removal of wooden structures, and the updating of fixtures.

Maintenance repairs would cost $6.64 million for elevators, aging electrical equipment, and exposed water piping.

The 48 priority items for infrastructure repairs total $32.98 million; FSU’s funding request remains at $20 million, with the university prepared to cover the difference.

FSU will be upgrading other parts of the stadium to enhance the fan experience. The Boosters are working to raise $100 million, and they are a little more than halfway to their goal.

“Our focus is to create an experience, not just come to a sporting event. We want to create an experience that’s enjoyable for you, your family, your spouse,” Booster Chair Jimmy Graganella told the Trustees.

The agenda item includes a construction economic impact analysis, a visitor economic impact analysis, and a look at the fiscal impact of providing the $20 million.

The repair project has a $47 million economic output, when looking at tax contributions and temporary construction jobs.

According to the agenda item, in a typical year, an FSU football season has an economic impact of $80 million.

If the local government agency votes to fund the repairs, it could have a long-term impact on funding for other projects.

“It is important to note that there is only $20 million left in bonding capacity for OEV’s budget over the remaining lifetime of the 20-year sales tax collection,” staff writes. “Based on the current revenue estimates and existing project funding levels, funding for new projects will not be available from the economic development portion of the sales tax until at least FY 2028.”

Blueprint meets Monday, September 27th.

