Department of Education directs Leon County Schools to comply with mask mandate rules, LCS asks for more time in response

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education has sent another letter to Leon County Schools telling them to comply with the state’s ban on mask mandates or the state will withhold funds for school board members.

The Department’s letter can be read below or by clicking here.

In response to the letter, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna and School Board Chair Georgia Bowen say they believe the district complied with the previous rule and are evaluating how the new DOH rule will impact LCS’ current mask mandate.

LCS also says a time limit of 29 hours is “not a sufficient amount of time” to take a look at the new rule from the DOH and is asking for an extension.

Leon County Schools’ response to the state Department of Education can be read below or by clicking here.

