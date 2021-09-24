‘Everything happened just like that’: Gadsden County grandmother helps deliver own grandchild in hospital parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Grandparents love to dote on their grandkids, but for one Gadsden County grandma, their bond is especially close after she helped deliver her grandbaby.

Last Saturday wasn’t the typical weekend for Chattahoochee Elementary School teacher Tylisa Chapman-Thomas.

“Everything happened just like that,” explained Tylisa. “You see it in the movies you wouldn’t think it would happen in real life and I was just shaking like a leaf.”

Last Saturday, her nine-month pregnant daughter was experiencing contractions. They drove to the hospital in Tallahassee in the early afternoon but she was checked out by the evening.

Tylisa said her daughter was still experiencing the contractions and then later her water broke.

“Next thing I know I see water on the floor,” said Tylisa.

While trying to rush her daughter back to Tallahassee, what happened next was an unexpected surprise.

“She’s just standing up in the car saying ‘I can’t take it, I can’t take it’ and I was like ‘Wait a minute! I can’t drive like this and you’re standing up in the car’,” she said.

Tylisa explains that she pulled over in the parking lot of Capital Regional ER in Quincy where she was able to flag down some help, but before she knew it her daughter was giving birth right in the front seat of her car.

“I looked, and sure enough, the head was coming. She ran back inside to go get help and by the time they were running, I caught the baby just like that,” she said.

And then Jalani was brought into the world, making it Tylisa’s second grandchild.

Tylisa says she’s still in shock that the incredible moment happened but jokes she’ll have a funny story to tell her granddaughter when she gets older.

“It’s still unreal because I see it in the movies, but I never thought that I’d ever experience that, and I don’t want to experience that again, but I’m glad everybody is safe, mom and my grandbaby,” Tylisa said.

Tylisa says mom and baby are doing just fine they are out of the hospital and are home getting some much-needed rest.

