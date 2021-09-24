Homicide investigation underway in Quitman

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Quitman after a man was found dead near a road, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Lynn Leroy Brown, 56, was found near the roadway in the 300 block of South Crawford Street on Thursday.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI said it was asked to assist in the investigation by the Quitman Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville office (229) 225-4090 or the Quitman Police Department at (229) 263-7556.

