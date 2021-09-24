Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High ahead of Winnersville Classic

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest edition of the Morning Pep Rally was the biggest one yet, as Lowndes High School’s cheerleaders, marching band and Concrete Crazies showed off their spirit ahead of the Winnersville Classic against Valdosta High.

In the video player at the top of this story, you’ll find Sports Director Ryan Kelly’s preview of the highly anticipated rivalry game.

Below, you’ll find more segments from Friday’s Good Morning Show, including Michelle Roberts’ story on how Titletown prepares for game day.

CHEER TEAM BRINGS ENERGY

MORNING PEP RALLY KICKS OFF

TOURING TITLETOWN: HOW VALDOSTA PREPARES FOR WINNERSVILLE CLASSIC

ART MYERS CHALLENGES CONCRETE CRAZIES

LOWNDES MARCHING BAND SHOWS THEIR STUFF

