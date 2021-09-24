Advertisement

Police Citizens Advisory Council to host town hall

Police Citizens Advisory Council hosting town hall
Police Citizens Advisory Council hosting town hall(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Council is hosting its inaugural community town hall.

TPD established the council early last year, but because of the pandemic, it has not yet held a town hall.

The group has been meeting monthly, discussing policy and procedures. Now, they want to hear directly from the community.

The group has 26 members from all different parts of the community.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson is the Chair of the Council.

He says the ultimate goal is to have a listening session, and to continue to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“We’re all citizens. We serve on this council; we’re still citizens, and we want to be the voice for our particularly communities. When we all represent Tallahassee holistically, the goal is to say that we’re citizens, you’re citizens, let’s talk about how we make our community better,” said Ferguson.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27th at the Walker Ford Community Center on Pasco street.

This council is different and separate from the Police Citizens Review Board. That group was created a year ago, with members appointed by the city commission.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Womble, voice of the Timberwolves.
Chiles football team honors PA announcer who died in tragic accident
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2021
Tallahassee Police car
Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash

Latest News

Blueprint to vote on Doak funding
Blueprint to vote on allocating $20 million for Doak renovations
Three Lighthouses highlight the beauty of the Forgotten Coast
Three lighthouses highlight the beauty of the forgotten coast
Districts across Florida are facing teacher shortages
FSU College of Education working to combat teacher shortage
Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters