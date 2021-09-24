Police Citizens Advisory Council to host town hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Citizens Advisory Council is hosting its inaugural community town hall.

TPD established the council early last year, but because of the pandemic, it has not yet held a town hall.

The group has been meeting monthly, discussing policy and procedures. Now, they want to hear directly from the community.

The group has 26 members from all different parts of the community.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson is the Chair of the Council.

He says the ultimate goal is to have a listening session, and to continue to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“We’re all citizens. We serve on this council; we’re still citizens, and we want to be the voice for our particularly communities. When we all represent Tallahassee holistically, the goal is to say that we’re citizens, you’re citizens, let’s talk about how we make our community better,” said Ferguson.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27th at the Walker Ford Community Center on Pasco street.

This council is different and separate from the Police Citizens Review Board. That group was created a year ago, with members appointed by the city commission.

