Power Forward event announces keynote speaker Chris Gardner, inspiration for ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ film

The event will be held on November 2nd.
Chris Gardner.
Chris Gardner.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Commerce Credit Union announced on Thursday that the speaker for this year’s Power Forward series will be business icon Chris Gardner. His story was captured in the 2006 movie The Pursuit of Happyness, starring Will Smith.

The Power Forward event will focus on providing encouragement and testimonials to the business community of Tallahassee, and to others throughout the region.

First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison says with everything going on in the world, the 2021 speaker has a valuable story of hard work and consistency. She’s hopeful that people will be inspired.

“His story...is one that really captured our imagination, maybe made us cry but also aspire to achieve really great things,” said Homison.

Homison says Gardner’s story is a true testament of perseverance, and she believes participants will gain a lot of empowerments in their own pursuits of happiness.

