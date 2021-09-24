Advertisement

Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gabby Petito case has captured the attention of the nation, but very little information was put forth by investigators or the families involved.

Authorities have searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the killing of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper. Petito had been missing for weeks when her body was found in a mountainous national park in Wyoming. A coroner determined she was a victim of homicide.

A retired agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a criminal defense attorney spoke with WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan about what is likely going on behind the scenes for two very different sides involved.

“It’s a very unique case that sparks everybody’s attention,” said agent Tom Myers. “It’s a big, ‘whodunnit?’ of course, and it’s pointing strongly to Mr. Laundrie.”

“Wait for the facts,” said Criminal defense attorney Joe Bodiford. “It’s hard to do. It’s sensational. It’s atrocious.”

