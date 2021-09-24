Students protest climate change at State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Dozens of middle and high school students gathered outside the State Capitol Friday afternoon to demand lawmakers take action to address climate change.

They’re alarmed by a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which found global temperatures could rise as much as seven degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century if drastic action isn’t taken to reduce carbon emissions.

16-year-old Charlotte Stuart-Tilley helped organize the protest.

“We are out here demanding climate action. Right now we are in an unprecedented crisis. We are in the verge of a mass extinction and we are out here asking our lawmakers, our politicians to do something about this crisis,” said Stuart-Tilley.

Stuart-Tilley told us she hopes lawmakers will put a higher emphasis on solar energy and that any climate action taken also takes into consideration social justice.

