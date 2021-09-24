Advertisement

Students protest climate change at State Capitol

REPORT: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming
REPORT: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming
By Capitol News Service
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Dozens of middle and high school students gathered outside the State Capitol Friday afternoon to demand lawmakers take action to address climate change.

They’re alarmed by a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which found global temperatures could rise as much as seven degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century if drastic action isn’t taken to reduce carbon emissions.

16-year-old Charlotte Stuart-Tilley helped organize the protest.

“We are out here demanding climate action. Right now we are in an unprecedented crisis. We are in the verge of a mass extinction and we are out here asking our lawmakers, our politicians to do something about this crisis,” said Stuart-Tilley.

Stuart-Tilley told us she hopes lawmakers will put a higher emphasis on solar energy and that any climate action taken also takes into consideration social justice.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Womble, voice of the Timberwolves.
Chiles football team honors PA announcer who died in tragic accident
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2021
Tallahassee Police car
Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash

Latest News

Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters
Department of Education directs Leon County Schools to comply with mask mandate rules, LCS asks for more time in response
New state mask rule shuts down challenge brought by school boards
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop