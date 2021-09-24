Advertisement

Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters

Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has issued an advisory for Mashes Sands Beach, warning of a high bacterial level.

The Wakulla DOH released a statement Thursday night saying at this time, swimming is not recommended due to an increase risk of illness.

The DOH will be conducting follow-up testing and will remove the advisory notice when levels return to an acceptable range, according to the report.

The presence of the bacteria suggests fecal pollution from stormwater run off, wildlife, and human sewage. If the concentration is high enough, and the water enters the body through ingestion or a cut, it can cause disease, infection, or rashes. according to the report.

