Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road

A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.
A cyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV Saturday in Wakulla County.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A man riding a bicycle was killed Saturday afternoon on Shadeville Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 69-year-old man from Tallahassee suffered fatal injuries following a collision with an SUV on Shadeville Road near the intersection of Wakulla Springs Road. According to FHP, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators indicate the reason for the collision is unknown at this time. As of 4 p.m., the road remained blocked by the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

