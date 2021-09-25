Bicyclist killed after collision with SUV on Shadeville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A man riding a bicycle was killed Saturday afternoon on Shadeville Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 69-year-old man from Tallahassee suffered fatal injuries following a collision with an SUV on Shadeville Road near the intersection of Wakulla Springs Road. According to FHP, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m.

Investigators indicate the reason for the collision is unknown at this time. As of 4 p.m., the road remained blocked by the crash.

