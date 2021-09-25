Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 25

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across South Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday morning. A weak surface cold front and a trough of low pressure aloft was moving through the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley. That front is forecast to fizzle out Saturday into Sunday, but surface high pressure behind that is forecast to move into the Southeast in the same time period. The northerly flow with the high will bring in a reinforcing shot of drier air and bring less cloud coverage Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s inland and reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances will remain near zero for the weekend.

The drier weather pattern is forecast to continue for much of the work week. A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to take shape across the eastern-half of the U.S. by Wednesday. This pattern will block any large-scale storm systems from entering the region. Highs will slowly increase to the upper 80s to near 90. A slow increase in moisture levels at the surface will also increase the morning lows from near 60 Monday morning to the mid to upper 60s late week. There will only be a 10% chance of a stray shower Wednesday through Friday.

