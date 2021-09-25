Football Friday Night: September 24, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for September 24.

The team has your highlights for:

Valdosta at Lowndes

Florida High at Madison County

Valwood at NFC

Merritt Island at Cairo

Gadsden County at Dothan

Rock Spring at Aucilla Christian

Brooks County at Irwin County

North Florida Educational Institute at Munroe

Brookwood vs. Terrell Academy

Navarre at Leon

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

