Football Friday Night: September 24, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for September 24.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Valdosta at Lowndes
  • Florida High at Madison County
  • Valwood at NFC
  • Merritt Island at Cairo
  • Gadsden County at Dothan
  • Rock Spring at Aucilla Christian
  • Brooks County at Irwin County
  • North Florida Educational Institute at Munroe
  • Brookwood vs. Terrell Academy
  • Navarre at Leon

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

