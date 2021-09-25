FSU falls to 0-4 with loss to Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State fell to 0-4 on the season, and 0-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, with a 31-23 loss to Louisville on Saturday afternoon on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The Cardinals improve to 3-1 on the season and start 1-0 in ACC play.

FSU was down 17-0 in the first quarter and 31-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. The FSU defense allowed 300-plus yards in the opening half and the Cardinals scored four touchdowns and a field goal on their first five drives.

The Seminoles made it interesting, scoring on their second-to-last possession of the first half and then on the opening possession of the second half, closing the gap to 31-20. A 45-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald with 8:40 left closed the gap to 31-23.

FSU got the ball back with 1:51 remaining and no timeouts, making it to midfield. On 2nd and 14, McKenzie Milton threw a vertical route down the home sideline intended for Andrew Parchment, but he didn’t win in one-on-one coverage and the ball was picked off by Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark inside the five.

The second half saw FSU’s defense play drastically better than it did in the first half, surrendering no points to the Cardinals.

FSU scored all three touchdowns on chunk plays. Treshaun Ward had a 20-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Andrew Parchment caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback McKenzie Milton late in the first half. Jashaun Corbin busted a 75-yard touchdown run to open the second half.

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham scored two touchdowns through the air and another two on the ground. He was 25-of-39 for 264 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He added 56 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 rushing attempts.

FSU hosts Syracuse next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. That game will be televised by the ACC Network.

