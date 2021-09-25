Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Louisville

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) finds a running lane during the first half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes | Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACC) returns home this Saturday after a 35-14 loss at Wake Forest in its ACC season-opener last weekend. The Seminoles welcome the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC), who are coming off a thrilling 45-35 victory at home over UCF.

With another loss, the Seminoles would drop to 0-4 for the first time since 1974 when they started 0-8 under Darrell Mudra.

Florida State leads the all-time series 16-5, which includes a 10-3 record when the teams meet at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles won the last matchup at Doak back in 2019, 35-24, but the Cardinals had the upper hand when the two teams met last season, winning 48-16.

Saturday will be a matchup between two coaches who are still quite new to their respective programs. Mike Norvell is in his second season leading Florida State, which is just 3-9 since he took over the job. Meanwhile, Scott Satterfield is in his third year with Louisville after a highly successful five-year stint at Appalachian State, where he went 47-16. The Cardinals were 8-5 in his first season in 2019 before sliding to 4-7 last year.

Florida State is currently a 1.5-point underdog. The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m.

Follow along for live updates and be sure to follow Will Desautelle and WCTV Sports on Twitter for instant reaction and analysis.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
Terry Womble, voice of the Timberwolves.
Chiles football team honors PA announcer who died in tragic accident
Gadsden County grandmother helps delivers own grandchild in hospital parking lot.
‘Everything happened just like that’: Gadsden County grandmother helps deliver own grandchild in hospital parking lot
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
Beach advisory posted for Wakulla County.
Wakulla DOH issues beach advisory, recommends avoiding the waters

Latest News

Football Friday Night: September 24, 2021
The Winnersville Classic will be held Friday, September 24, 2021.
Lowndes takes on Valdosta in 54th annual Winnersville Classic
Blueprint to vote on Doak funding
Blueprint to vote on allocating $20 million for Doak renovations
The latest edition of the Morning Pep Rally was the biggest one yet, as Lowndes High School’s...
Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High ahead of Winnersville Classic