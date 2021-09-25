LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACC) returns home this Saturday after a 35-14 loss at Wake Forest in its ACC season-opener last weekend. The Seminoles welcome the Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC), who are coming off a thrilling 45-35 victory at home over UCF.

With another loss, the Seminoles would drop to 0-4 for the first time since 1974 when they started 0-8 under Darrell Mudra.

Florida State leads the all-time series 16-5, which includes a 10-3 record when the teams meet at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles won the last matchup at Doak back in 2019, 35-24, but the Cardinals had the upper hand when the two teams met last season, winning 48-16.

Saturday will be a matchup between two coaches who are still quite new to their respective programs. Mike Norvell is in his second season leading Florida State, which is just 3-9 since he took over the job. Meanwhile, Scott Satterfield is in his third year with Louisville after a highly successful five-year stint at Appalachian State, where he went 47-16. The Cardinals were 8-5 in his first season in 2019 before sliding to 4-7 last year.

Florida State is currently a 1.5-point underdog. The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m.

