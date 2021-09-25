Advertisement

Lowndes takes on Valdosta in 54th annual Winnersville Classic

By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes and Valdosta High Schools are set to compete Friday night in the 54th annual Winnersville Classic football match. It’s expected to be a sell-out, with the U.S army parachute team jumping in to deliver the game ball.

For over half a century, this has been the rivalry not just in South Georgia, but maybe all of high school sports.

Lowndes head man Jamey DuBose talking about the emotion of this game Friday morning at the pep rally held in Martin Stadium.

Playing against old friends, neighbors, the attention of the whole region on your shoulders - it’s all particularly daunting, especially when you have a roster as young as the Vikings. But DuBose has been preaching a simple message to his locker room all week: You gotta worry about the game and let everyone else worry about everything else.

”We talked to our players the other day this game’s got a lot to it I get it but for a football player it’s about us playing the game, let the fans be the ones that are enjoying it but at the end of the day it’s our job to go out and perform,” said Coach DuBose. “And you know it’s not the team that’s gonna make plays, it’s the team that’s gonna execute, everybody’s gonna make plays but we’re gonna have to execute throughout four quarters to get a win tomorrow night.”

The visiting Valdosta Wildcats know how big this game is for their season. With no eligibility for the playoffs this year, this is their Super Bowl.

First year head coach Shelton Felton says they’ve figured out who their playmakers are. They’re going to have to run the ball well, try and contain Jacurri Brown as best as they can and leave it all out on the field to win the Winnersville Classic for the first time since 2016.

”Ah man it would mean a lot to these kids. And it would mean a lot to me for these kids because my seniors have been through a lot. Not an ordinary senior class probably in the history of football, of high school football. Some of them didn’t leave. They fought through it knowing at the end of the season there isn’t a 10th game,” said Coach Felton. “So to be able to flip the rival back to our side before they leave high school would be a big tribute to them and a big honor to do it, so it would mean a lot for these guys to win Friday.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Womble, voice of the Timberwolves.
Chiles football team honors PA announcer who died in tragic accident
Buscan a novio de Gabby Petito en reserva natural en Florida
Retired FBI Agent gives insight on Gabby Petito Case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2021
Tallahassee Police car
Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash

Latest News

Winnersville Classic
Lowndes takes on Valdosta in 54th annual Winnersville Classic
The latest edition of the Morning Pep Rally was the biggest one yet, as Lowndes High School’s...
Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High ahead of Winnersville Classic
The Lowndes High School marching band has more than 350 members, and they brought the noise for...
Morning Pep Rally: Lowndes High band shows their stuff
Sports director Ryan Kelly previewed the Winnersville Classic rivalry matchup during the...
Morning Pep Rally: Sports Director Ryan Kelly previews Winnersville Classic