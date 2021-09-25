Real Men Wear Pink: Competition raises money for cancer research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, volunteers organized an amusing new fundraiser to bring awareness and raise money for cancer research.

The event located at Shiloh Farms featured nine men from the community who are working together to raise as much money as possible.

The participants all wore their best pink outfits to raise money for cancer awareness. One of those men was WCTV’s own Sales Manager Dan Mecca, whose wife Michelle Mecca is battling cancer and was the honorary chairperson for the night. Emceeing the event was WCTV’s own Abby Walton.

The night included a silent auction and live music to raise money for this great cause.

“I always choose charities that have a local impact,” said Sue Ault, an American Cancer Society volunteer. “So with the Making Strides and Real Men Wear Pink, that money impacts awareness locally and finances locally.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.